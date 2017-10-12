HUFFPOST FINDS
Chrissy Teigen's New Revolve Collection Is Further Proof She's A Multitalented Goddess

“I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable."

By Brittany Nims

As if she wasn’t busy enough being a mom, planning for baby No. 2, designing makeup palettes and getting blocked by President Trump on Twitter, multitasking badass Chrissy Teigen managed to find the time to drop a new 36-piece clothing collection with Revolve. No surprise, it’s stunning.

The capsule collection features Instagram-ready looks Teigen herself loves, from neutral bodysuits and slip dresses to peek-a-boo lace bustiers and metallic pants. 

“I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable,” Teigen said in a statement. “I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look.”

#ChrissyxREVOLVE coming soon!!! @revolve

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Prices for the dreamy and feminine pieces range from $78 to $328, but if the collection is anything like Teigen’s other clothing collaborations, they are well worth the higher price tag. 

Better still, you don’t have to wait to shop. Check out our favorites from the Chrissy Teigen x Revolve collab. 

Revolve
Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Shaggy Coat, $248. 
Revolve
Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Thai Tea Pant, $188. 
Revolve
Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Muse Duster, $188. 
Revolve
Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Sands Dress, $168. 
Revolve
Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Como Bodysuit, $188. 
Revolve
Chrissy Teigen x Revolve By Raye Delta Bootie, $228. 

