Chrissy Teigen's New Revolve Collection Is Further Proof She's A Multitalented Goddess

As if she wasn’t busy enough being a mom, planning for baby No. 2, designing makeup palettes and getting blocked by President Trump on Twitter, multitasking badass Chrissy Teigen managed to find the time to drop a new 36-piece clothing collection with Revolve. No surprise, it’s stunning.
The capsule collection features Instagram-ready looks Teigen herself loves, from neutral bodysuits and slip dresses to peek-a-boo lace bustiers and metallic pants.
“I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable,” Teigen said in a statement. “I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look.”
Prices for the dreamy and feminine pieces range from $78 to $328, but if the collection is anything like Teigen’s other clothing collaborations, they are well worth the higher price tag.
Better still, you don’t have to wait to shop. Check out our favorites from the Chrissy Teigen x Revolve collab.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
