Chrissy Teigen Says Her Bulldog Puddy Is Suffering From Heart Failure

Chrissy Teigen said that her beloved bulldog Puddy is suffering from heart failure, and she asked followers on Twitter to send “happy doggy thoughts.”

At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017

Heart failure but he is stable at the moment. not sleeping tonight that's for sure. Thank you ❤️ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017

The exhausted 31-year-old model tweeted a photo of where she got her coffee at the animal hospital on Monday morning.

bright and early at the animal hospital, hell yea pic.twitter.com/BxIEbot0hT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017

And wouldn’t you know it? She got grief from someone who pointed out that the coffee brand was not environmentally friendly. Sometimes the internet sucks, and Teigen responded in kind.

Honestly I am not in the fucking mood — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017

But when the troller persisted that she should be in the mood to help combat climate change, Teigen shot back: “I’m kind of in the my dog is about to fucking die mood.”

I'm kind of in the my dog is about to fucking die mood. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017

According to People, Teigen and husband John Legend also have two French bulldogs and an English bulldog puppy they adopted in October.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Their daughter Luna appears to have gotten along fabulously with both Puddy and the new arrival.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

Here are Teigen and Puddy in a photo she posted in 2015: