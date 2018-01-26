Chrissy Teigen Slams Commenter Who Said She Looked Better 10 Years Ago

Chrissy Teigen is not here for passive-aggressive body shaming, OK?

The Queen of Twitter and professional clap-backer had the perfect response when someone made a rude comment on one of her Instagram photos on Thursday.

It all started Teigen posted a throwback photo her husband John Legend and herself looking exceptionally bronze on the red carpet in the ’00s.

“Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao,” she wrote.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Someone then decided to comment on how Teigen looked stunning “before the boobies and fillers.”

The model immediately recognized the veiled attack and snapped back.

But she didn’t stop there.

Screengrab via @chrissyteigen / Instagram