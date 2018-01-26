ENTERTAINMENT
01/26/2018 06:26 pm ET

Chrissy Teigen Slams Commenter Who Said She Looked Better 10 Years Ago

"Bye, b."

By Elyse Wanshel
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is not here for passive-aggressive body shaming, OK?

The Queen of Twitter and professional clap-backer had the perfect response when someone made a rude comment on one of her Instagram photos on Thursday.

It all started Teigen posted a throwback photo her husband John Legend and herself looking exceptionally bronze on the red carpet in the ’00s.

“Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao,” she wrote.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Someone then decided to comment on how Teigen looked stunning “before the boobies and fillers.”

Screengrab via @chrissyteigen / Instagram

The model immediately recognized the veiled attack and snapped back.

Screengrab via @chrissyteigen / Instagram

But she didn’t stop there.

Screengrab via @chrissyteigen / Instagram

Keep doing you, Chrissy!

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Chrissy Teigen Passive–Aggressive Behavior
Chrissy Teigen Slams Commenter Who Said She Looked Better 10 Years Ago

CONVERSATIONS