Chrissy Teigen's Son Gets Corrective Helmet And Twitter Responds Adorably

Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted Monday that her son Miles was fitted for a helmet to treat his “adorable slightly misshapen head” ― and fans turned her mommy moment into the best kind of social media sharing.
The 6-month-old has headgear to correct his plagiocephaly, or “flat head syndrome,” according to USA Today.
Teigen, who also has Luna, 2, with husband John Legend, said the device was merely “fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”
Right she was:
Twitter followers who have been through a similar situation responded:
Teigen also posted a pic of her “happy bug” on Instagram. You are rocking that helmet, Miles.