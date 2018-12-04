Chrissy Teigen's Son Gets Corrective Helmet And Twitter Responds Adorably

Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted Monday that her son Miles was fitted for a helmet to treat his “adorable slightly misshapen head” ― and fans turned her mommy moment into the best kind of social media sharing.

The 6-month-old has headgear to correct his plagiocephaly, or “flat head syndrome,” according to USA Today.

Teigen, who also has Luna, 2, with husband John Legend, said the device was merely “fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

Right she was:

Twitter followers who have been through a similar situation responded:

He looks perfect!! Our Parker had his a few years ago too. He did great with it and is doing great now!! pic.twitter.com/67TvqYF1fh — The Cartel (@TheCartelli) December 4, 2018

God bless, my daughter went through it as well and I don’t think she’s ever looked cuter pic.twitter.com/jfXSNbM39P — Chris Ortiz (@Ortizc_14) December 4, 2018

Don’t forget my little guy pic.twitter.com/H8nElBrH8o — bo (@thebeefthief) December 4, 2018

This little cutie just graduated from hers pic.twitter.com/Xmb2vhl9TK — harambe (@kristiphilip42) December 4, 2018

So Cute ! My lil boy has a helmet pic.twitter.com/tBavEpk986 — Lindsey Grier (@LindseyGrier3) December 4, 2018

my son had his helmet too 😌💕 pic.twitter.com/zXLigXhra8 — Jaimie Eames (@JaimieEames) December 4, 2018