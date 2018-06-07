Chrissy Teigen Writes A Sweet Message To Her Son On His Due Date

To mark the day that was supposed to be Miles’ big debut, the “Lip Sync Battle” host and cookbook author on Thursday wrote a sweet message to her new baby.

“Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early,” Teigen said, accompanied by a photo of Miles wrapped in a tiny blanket.

“Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!” Teigen added.

Teigen and Legend are also the parents of 2-year-old Luna, who seems to be getting along with her little brother just fine.

Teigen in the past has openly talked about such personal parenthood subjects as her in vitro fertilization, postpartum depression and recovery from a ripped butthole.

With Miles, the supermodel tweeted, she was able to avoid the latter.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0,” she wrote after her new baby’s birth.

Teigen later got even more real with her fans, posing for a picture in her “asian pear underwear,” while holding an Asian pear and her baby boy.

The underwear joke is a riff on comedian ― and fellow mom ― Ali Wong’s newest Netflix special, called “Hard Knock Wife.”

“If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials,” Teigen wrote in her underwear picture.

