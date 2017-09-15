Chrissy Teigen is not the one, has never been the one, and will never be the one to mess with, OK?

We thought everyone had received the memo at this point, but In Touch magazine sure pushed the limits with a story about her marriage to John Legend being on the rocks.

Apparently, the outlet recently published a cover boasting an exclusive that one of the few remaining couples in the game were “on the brink of splitting.” That’s when Teigen clapped all the way back to set the record straight.

“Oh in touch go fuck yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash,” Teigen wrote in an already iconic Instagram caption.

The tabloid’s timing couldn’t be more ironic, given that the couple actually celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this week.

To mark the occasion, the supermodel shared a photo of the pair looking straight fire with Teigen dressed in a slinky black dress and thigh-high boots and Legend opting for a knee-length camel-colored coat.

“Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary,” she wrote alongside the photo, adding a heart emoji for good measure.

But just because they’re not splitting doesn’t mean these two haven’t hit some bumps in the road. With the pressures of fame, as well as a 1-year-old baby, Luna, to look after at home, even Teigen and Legend face challenges in their marriage.

“We still go through a lot of the ups and downs everyone in relationships goes through,” Legend recently told E! News. “We have arguments and challenges just like everyone else — being new parents, I think particularly.”