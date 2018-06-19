ENTERTAINMENT
Chrissy Teigen Shares Goofy Photo Of Her 'Vagina Steam' Treatment

*Vagina dissolves*
By Carly Ledbetter

Chrissy Teigen continues to keep things honest on Instagram. 

The supermodel, cookbook author, TV host mom shared a revealing photo of herself getting a Gwyneth Paltrow-approved “vagina steam” treatment on Monday.

“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*” Teigen captioned the picture, which showed her doing all three of the treatments at once. 

In case you’re interested in emulating Teigen’s trendy steam, Jennifer Gunter, a San Francisco-based OB/GYN and writer, advised caution. 

“Claims that [‘vaginal steams’ or ‘cleanses’] can somehow impact vaginal or uterine health are not biologically plausible,” Gunter said in 2016. “A vagina does not need to be detoxed. Ever. The vagina is a self-cleaning oven. That is why we have good bacteria.” 

Teigen has been on a social media realness streak since giving birth to her second child with John Legend, a baby boy named Milo, in May. 

Shortly after welcoming her son, she shared a photo of herself wearing postpartum mesh underwear and holding Milo, as her daughter, Luna, plays in the background. 

She also opened up about the horror of a postpartum ripped butthole and thanked Milo for keeping hers intact. 

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0,” Teigen wrote shortly after giving birth. 

