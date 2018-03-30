Chrissy Teigen got into a very meaty discussion with some of her vegan and vegetarian followers this week after the model tweeted about her bacon preferences.

Some of her fans apparently didn’t realize she eats meat, although the 32-year-old regularly posts photos of her meals ― and basically dedicated her “Cravings” cookbook to pork.

This bacon tweet on Tuesday sure greased out some of those non-meat eating followers:

Twitter

Some Twitter users wondered why Teigen ate meat at all.

“They’re better alive,” one user said. “Why can’t they be a breed of dog so ppl would care?”

To be fair, that user basically set up Teigen’s reply:

I disagree. I do not like eating them alive. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2018

Things got even more interesting when a YouTuber named Kalel joined the discussion.

“If you had to watch their faces as they were about to be slaughtered you might gain a fresh perspective. These little babies deserve to be more than bacon,” she said.

If you had to watch their faces as they were about to be slaughtered you might gain a fresh perspective. These little babies deserve to be more than bacon ☹️ pic.twitter.com/EbYL6KE4la — Kalel 🐱 (@KalelKitten) March 28, 2018

When another person tweeted that the pigs also deserved to be ham, pork chops and ribs, Kalel went off.

Wow. Can’t imagine what it must feel like to think that you’re SO important that others exist/die just for YOU! Respecting all life is a far more rewarding way to live. — Kalel 🐱 (@KalelKitten) March 28, 2018

And the situation just grew more heated when Teigen answered:

I can’t imagine thinking I’m a god because I don’t eat meat while simultaneously being a judgemental brat to strangers online. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018

Judgement is a natural reaction when someone takes part in the mistreatment and murder of another. Would you judge someone if they killed and ate your dog? — Kalel 🐱 (@KalelKitten) March 28, 2018

Teigen called some of the people in her mentions “entitled” and then pointed out that her husband ate wings off her body for her cookbook:

I always think that one day, I will probably give being a vegetarian a try. The thing that would stop me? I *never* want to feel as entitled and judgmental as the ones losing their minds in my mentions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

“I UsEd 2 ResPecT u!!!!!!!!!!” ??? John ate chicken wings off my ass and my last cookbook was 98 percent gratuitous pork. I said I prefer bacon #4 and just now you’ve lost respect? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

It appears she also blocked Kalel, according to one of Kalel’s tweets about the exchange:

I’ll never quit trying to defend my animal friends and pushing for a cruelty-free future. But clearly @chrissyteigen didn’t like that I rattled her moral compass a bit. pic.twitter.com/OLiZCXb870 — Kalel 🐱 (@KalelKitten) March 29, 2018

I typically pride myself on my ability to keep my cool and NOT be a “preachy vegan”. I strive to inspire others by example, not by judgement. However, I have my moments where I just grow tired of being soft and understanding about it all. It’s truly a daily struggle. — Kalel 🐱 (@KalelKitten) March 29, 2018