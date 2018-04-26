Chrissy Teigen Wants To Know If Kim Kardashian Is Still Down For Dinner

They’ll always have Waffle House.

@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

Kardashian quickly responded to the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host with one simple request.

Yes but maybe no phones 🤣📵📵📵📵😂 https://t.co/zIEZS28DXC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 26, 2018

All eyes have been on Teigen and her husband John Legend since West seemingly posted a private text message conversation with the “All of Me” singer professing support for President Donald Trump. Teigen and Legend are longtime friends of the Yeezy designer ― Legend’s debut album was released on West’s record label.

West, who met with Trump shortly after the election, recently doubled down on his “love” for the president on social media.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” West wrote in a string of tweets on Wednesday. “He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Legend apparently reached out to West via text, writing that he hopes the rapper will “reconsider aligning yourself” with the president.

Teigen addressed West’s tweets on Thursday, kindly asking everyone to stop bothering her about various controversies of late.

Everyone keeps asking me to comment on shit. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

West later explained why he shared his texts with Legend, including Legend’s plug for his new album, to his nearly 30 million Twitter followers.

“I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion,” West wrote. “I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.”

But leave it to Teigen to capture how everyone’s feeling after the exhausting back and forth.

So many years have been packed into this week. No more please, brain hurts. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018