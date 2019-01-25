Christian Bale said President Donald Trump’s “enormous ego” may make him “far less dangerous” than former Vice President Dick Cheney, whom he portrays in the movie “Vice.”

The Oscar nominee also cast doubt on Trump’s understanding of the way government works in a video released by the U.K.’s Press Association this week.

“Cheney was quiet and secretive and far more capable, I mean far more brilliant,” explained Bale of former President George W. Bush’s second-in-command in the clip, above.

There was “no comparison” in terms of Trump and Cheney’s abilities to understand government, Bale added.

He called Trump “sort of a clown by comparison” with Cheney, but acknowledged “clowns can do a lot of damage.”

He continued:

“Fingers crossed in the next two years that doesn’t happen. I would say that because of his whole enormous ego, Trump is actually far less dangerous — provided he doesn’t go bloody pushing the button.”

Bale scooped a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Cheney earlier this month. He used his acceptance speech to thank Satan for inspiring his performance.

In December, he recalled a bizarre occasion when Trump once treated him like his Batman alter ego Bruce Wayne.

“Vice” is among Best Picture nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, and Bale is in contention for Best Actor.