Just how good of an actor is Christian Bale? Convincing enough that Donald Trump once requested a sit-down with the actor, convinced he really was his alter ego Bruce Wayne.
Scenes from 2012′s “The Dark Knight Rises,” the third movie in the Batman trilogy starring Bale as the caped crusader, were filmed at Trump Tower in New York City.
Trump, who ― let’s be honest ― likely sees much of himself in the Bruce Wayne character (the scion of a wealthy family, an impressive real estate portfolio, unchecked ego, etc.) requested a meeting with the star after the Trump Tower shoot, which Bale described as “quite entertaining.”
“I met him, one time,” the actor told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film “Vice.” “We were filming on ‘Batman’ in Trump Tower and he said, ‘Come on up to the office.’”
“I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne,” Bale added, “because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.”
Trump Tower’s exterior was used for shots of the fictional Wayne Enterprises headquarters entrance in the film. Trump, of course, boasted of his connection to the Dark Knight on ― what else ― Twitter.
Since ascending to the presidency, Trump has lambasted Hollywood as woefully out of touch. But he came into the White House with an extensive filmography that suggests a fondness. Trump appeared as himself in cameos for films like “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” “Little Rascals” and “Zoolander.” He apparently demanded a role in the “Home Alone” Christmas sequel in exchange for the use of his Manhattan hotel for the shoot.
“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” actor Matt Damon told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017.
“Scent of a Woman” director Martin Brest had to write a walk-on part for Trump “and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon said. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”
In Bale’s new film “Vice,” which explores political ties between the George W. Bush administration and Trump’s rise to power, the actor undergoes a transformation to convincingly portray Dick Cheney.
Should the former vice president ever return to political life, maybe Trump will be able to tell the difference.