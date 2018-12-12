“Scent of a Woman” director Martin Brest had to write a walk-on part for Trump “and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon said. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

In Bale’s new film “Vice,” which explores political ties between the George W. Bush administration and Trump’s rise to power, the actor undergoes a transformation to convincingly portray Dick Cheney.

Should the former vice president ever return to political life, maybe Trump will be able to tell the difference.