New Jersey Man Blames DWI On The New York Jets

A New Jersey man accused of DWI tried to put the blame on the real culprit: the New York Jets.

Christopher Greyshock, 57, of West Milford, was charged Sunday afternoon after he rear-ended another vehicle, injuring at least one woman in the process, according to NBC New York.

Officers from the Wayne Police Department said Greyshock was “staggering and swaying, unable to walk straight in danger of falling onto the highway.”

They also noticed a “heavy odor” of alcohol on his breath and “stains of liquid” on his clothes.

Greyshock allegedly admitted he rear-ended the car that was stopped in traffic in front of him.

That’s when authorities performed a field sobriety test on Greyshock.

He allegedly failed the test by registering a blood alcohol level of 0.13 percent, well above New Jersey’s legal limit of .08 percent, according to NorthJersey.com.

During the test, Greyshock allegedly told police, “I drank too much because the Jets suck!” according to The Associated Press.

About an hour before the accident, the Jets had their own tragedy, losing 41-10 to the Buffalo Bills.

Greyshock apparently went to great lengths to drown his sorrows: He allegedly had an open bottle of whiskey and suspected marijuana in his car.