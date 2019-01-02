U.S. national soccer team player Christian Pulisic is heading to the English Premier League.

London-based team Chelsea signed the 20-year-old right winger from German side Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday for a fee of about $73 million.

The deal makes the Hershey, Pennsylvania-born athlete the most expensive American soccer player of all time. German-American player Jon Brooks previously held the record following his move from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg in 2017 for approximately $22 million.

Pulisic will have to wait several months to make his debut for Chelsea, however. He was immediately loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018-2019 season.

“In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League,” Pulisic said in a statement shared on Chelsea’s website. “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the club was “delighted” to have signed “one of Europe’s most sought-after players.”

“Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come,” Granovskaia added.