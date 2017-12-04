PBS has announced a replacement program for Charlie Rose’s eponymous interview show.

The public broadcaster announced Monday evening that the time slot would be filled by broadcasts of Christiane Amanpour’s current affairs program, “Amanpour,” which currently airs on CNN International. The show “will be presented on an interim basis” nationwide beginning Dec. 4 and will continue to air on CNN.

Some exciting news: Our show will now be available to US viewers, on an interim basis, on @PBS – first in New York on @ThirteenWNET and then nationwide! Tune in tonight at 11pm ET! https://t.co/I86MOeTnYR pic.twitter.com/vCGT6QAsNr — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 4, 2017

“Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” Neal Shapiro, president of New York’s PBS affiliate, said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”

The network said it is still working on plans for a second public affairs program to follow Amanpour’s slot.

Amanpour is CNN’s chief international correspondent and has worked at the network since 1983. She has won every major television journalism award, including news and documentary Emmys and several Peabody Awards.

News of the interim programming comes just two weeks after Rose’s longtime show, “Charlie Rose,” was canceled by PBS after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. CBS also fired the host from his duties at the network’s show “This Morning."

The scandal began after eight women told The Washington Post that Rose allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including groping them and making lewd phone calls between the 1990s and 2011. More women, including a reporter at HuffPost, came forward to detail Rose’s tactics of intimidation and harassment after the report was published.

Rose issued a statement last month apologizing for some of his actions, but said he did “not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”