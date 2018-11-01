CNN's Christiane Amanpour Wants To Neutralize Trump's Rhetoric On This Topic

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said she wants to “neutralize” President Donald Trump’s rhetoric attacking the media as the “enemy of the people.”

Instead, she now wants the press to be known as “the BFF of the people.”

“That is where we should be, and we should just say ‘enough with this other language,’” Amanpour, appearing on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” told host Stephen Colbert.

“We are best friends to all of you because we go out there and go to all the dangerous places, and talk to all the dangerous people, and bring back the truth and the facts and the evidence,” she added. “What more friendly thing could we do?”