Christians Wrestle With Billy Graham's Legacy

Rev. Billy Graham, the famous evangelist who died on Wednesday, was a charismatic preacher, a counselor to presidents, and a leading figure in American evangelicalism.

As news of his death spread, many Christians took time to reflect on the 99-year-old pastor’s long life and legacy.

During his more than six decades as an evangelist, Graham invited millions of people to make a personal commitment to Christ during revival meetings around the world, which he called crusades. Thousands responded to his altar call, often to the tune of one of his favorite old hymns, “Just As I Am.”

But the gospel of salvation that Graham preached never invited queer Americans to come the altar just as they were. The pastor also held conservative views about women. And while he opposed racial segregation, he was not as active as other Christian leaders during the 1960s civil rights era.

Still, with his crusades and fiery preaching, he inspired a spiritual revival in the lives of generations of Christians. He’s praised for being nonpartisan about politics, at least later on in his life ― meeting with every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

On Wednesday, many reposted on Twitter a quote attributed to Graham, in which the pastor reveals his beliefs about death.

“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” - Billy Graham — Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) February 21, 2018

Others quoted a well-known Bible verse to honor Graham. In the parable, an employer congratulates his servant for wisely using the gifts given to him, saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Today, we lost a General in the Kingdom of God! You have earned your rest, sir. Well done, good and faithful servant! #RIPBillyGraham #BillyGraham pic.twitter.com/Cu7fuBcRn0 — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) February 21, 2018

Bill Graham has died at age 99. A life of sharing the Good News with the world. Well done, good and faithful servant! — Lee Strobel (@LeeStrobel) February 21, 2018

The tributes poured in from prominent evangelical leaders ...

While it was sad to hear the news of Billy Graham passing, I am rejoicing that he is now home in heaven. Billy was a great man of God who made a tremendous impact all over the globe. His love for people and integrity had a great impact on my life and so many others! pic.twitter.com/m1KshXeSw4 — Joyce Meyer (@JoyceMeyer) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham was, in my view, the most important evangelist since the Apostle Paul. He preached Christ, not himself, not politics, not prosperity. When many saw evangelicals as just so many Emer Gantrys, he carried unimpeachable personal integrity. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) February 21, 2018

I will be forever grateful for Billy Graham's evangelicalism: bold yet winsome, convicting and compassionate, always driven by a love for God and neighbor. This is the soil of faith I was planted into. Thank you for your life, Billy. You ran the good race. pic.twitter.com/RULXtg02xY — Katelyn Beaty (@KatelynBeaty) February 21, 2018

God's greatest messenger is silent today, but we can only imagine the joy in heaven with the arrival of @BillyGraham! https://t.co/tEJHduqBHz pic.twitter.com/2dpV8M08iF — Rich Stearns (@RichStearns) February 21, 2018

There simply will never be another Billy Graham. What a gift of God to this world. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) February 21, 2018

... and from other strains of American Christianity.

RIP #BillyGraham, a towering figure in American history, who would no doubt prefer to be remembered for what he truly was: a good Christian. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." pic.twitter.com/8geWnVtjv2 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 21, 2018

“The crusades and ministry of the Rev. Billy Graham was a big tent, a revival tent — big, gracious, welcoming, and deeply grounded in the love that is the way of Jesus.”

- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry



Full statement on the death of Rev. Billy Graham: https://t.co/KN8rTBRJlf — PB Michael Curry (@PB_Curry) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham’s life was about following Jesus & he knew that meant an ongoing commitment to be changed by love. “It’s the Holy Spirit’s job to convict, God’s job to judge, and my job to love,” Graham often said. https://t.co/g6iJsVM326 — Rev. Dr. Barber (@RevDrBarber) February 21, 2018

Some pointed out that his legacy was mixed, especially for LGBTQ Americans and others who are harmed by conservative interpretations of Christianity.

His faith also caused irreparable damage to the thousands of LGBT people whose parents followed Graham's violent beliefs about us. https://t.co/xdmrJips7N — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) February 21, 2018

His life reminds me that people of honest and earnest faith can remain blind to suffering and oppression. May we love God as sincerely as he did, but may we also learn to see and love our neighbor. — Science Mike (@mikemchargue) February 21, 2018

Today the world bids farewell to an apostle of racist complicity. He was a uniquely gifted antecedent of the corporatization and ideologization of American Christianity. #BillyGraham — Willie Francois III (@WillieFrancois3) February 21, 2018

But many gave him his due as a towering figure in America’s religious history.

Billy Graham was the last “true” evangelical. He made mistakes for sure, but he always seemed to err on the side of love. He will be missed. #BillyGraham #RIPBillyGraham — Brandan Robertson (@BrandanJR) February 21, 2018

We will spend breath and energy and ink as progressives over his legacy, frankly I don’t care. He preached good news to more people than all of us ever will. We would be wise to respect that. Well done, good and faithful servant. pic.twitter.com/O7Vkj3k6dH — Rev. Rob Lee (@roblee4) February 21, 2018