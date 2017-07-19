Christie Brinkley Poses Nude, Save For A Big Leaf, At 63

Age is just a number, just look at Christie Brinkley.

The 63-year-old stunner looks absolutely radiant in the new issue of Social Life magazine as she poses in swimsuits, as well as nude behind a giant palm leaf. The new photo shoot comes a few months after she graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition with her daughters, after an over 10-year hiatus.

Gian Andrea di Stefano

In the interview, Brinkley, a vegetarian, opens up about her love of animals and goals for the future.

“I want to drive across America and sail around Greece and Sicily,” she says. “I want to see the Aurora Borealis and the icebergs before they disappear. I want to speak fluent Italian and learn to dance hip hop.”

As for that fountain of youth, well, maybe smiling has something to do with it. Brinkley says her “kids and friends, my puppies, music, trying to dance, ‘SNL,’ Stephen Colbert, and trying to yodel always cracks me up.”

See more photos of Brinkley below and check out Social Life magazine’s July issue, out now.

