Christina Aguilera And Melissa McCarthy Get 'Dirrty' On 'Carpool Karaoke'

Christina Aguilera belted out some of her biggest hits as she rode shotgun with James Corden for his latest “Carpool Karaoke.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer also dished some dirt to “The Late Late Show” host about what went down back in the day between her fellow “Mickey Mouse Club” costars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Actress Melissa McCarthy then made a surprise appearance and gave a segment-stealing rendition of rapper Redman’s lines from Aguilera’s 2002 hit “Dirrty.”