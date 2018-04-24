ENTERTAINMENT
04/24/2018 05:48 am ET

Christina Aguilera And Melissa McCarthy Get 'Dirrty' On 'Carpool Karaoke'

Rowdy!
By Lee Moran

Give them some room. They’re coming through!

Christina Aguilera belted out some of her biggest hits as she rode shotgun with James Corden for his latest “Carpool Karaoke.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer also dished some dirt to “The Late Late Show” host about what went down back in the day between her fellow “Mickey Mouse Club” costars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Actress Melissa McCarthy then made a surprise appearance and gave a segment-stealing rendition of rapper Redman’s lines from Aguilera’s 2002 hit “Dirrty.”

Check out the full clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

James Corden Britney Spears Justin Timberlake The Late Late Show Ryan Gosling
Christina Aguilera And Melissa McCarthy Get 'Dirrty' On 'Carpool Karaoke'
CONVERSATIONS