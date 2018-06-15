Disguised Christina Aguilera And Jimmy Fallon Sing In New York Subway

They went underground.
A disguised Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon busked in a New York City subway station for Thursday’s “Tonight Show,” stopping busy commuters in their tracks.
The “Fall In Line” singer, wearing sunglasses and a floppy, wide-brimmed hat, belted out a rousing version of Aretha Franklin’s “Think” while Fallon played banjo and provided backup vocals.
Then the host announced the big reveal to the crowd. We doubt the two truly fooled everyone, but their performance shows that even preoccupied New Yorkers love to be entertained, regardless of whether it’s in a hot and sweaty subway station.
The impromptu concert continued with Aguilera singing her 2002 hit “Fighter.”
Check out the fun above.
