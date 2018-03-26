Christina Aguilera Is Barely Recognizable On Paper Magazine Cover

Hot off her appearance on the season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” last week, Christina Aguilera debuted a jaw-dropping new look Monday.

The Grammy-winning diva wears minimal makeup ― yet appears effortlessly glam ― on the cover of Paper magazine’s new issue.

Fans can rest assured, however, that the pop provocateur who appeared nude on the cover of Rolling Stone, wore assless chaps and smooched Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards hasn’t completely gone demure.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” Aguilera told the magazine. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Aguilera’s new, toned-down look seems timed to coincide with a forthcoming album. In January, she posted a cheeky message to fans in an Instagram story hinting at new music.

Though she’s kept details of any upcoming projects under wraps, there have been suggestions of possible collaborations with Demi Lovato and Pink.

Aguilera didn’t divulge any additional information in the Paper interview, but discussed her decision to leave “The Voice” after six seasons.

“I can’t stay in a stagnant place for too long, which is why I think the position I was in with television just became very stifling,” she said. “I need movement, I need to go explore, be an artist, create and transform.”