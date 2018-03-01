Christina Aguilera To Guest Judge On 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season Premiere

The anticipation for the 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been building ― and it reached a boiling point on Thursday, when it was announced that none other than Christina Aguilera would be the season’s first guest judge.

Xtina’s appearance on the massively successful reality show will follow pop diva Lady Gaga guest judging the first episode of Season 9.

Fans were quick to express their joy ― and also ask a few questions of the princess of pop.

I'M SHAKING — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) March 1, 2018

finally rupaul is giving the gays everything they want — clara como a luz do sol (@clarakct) March 1, 2018

you sending this tweet pic.twitter.com/WetGWjwfnd — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) March 1, 2018

right but where's the album — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) March 1, 2018

“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11-years-old when we first launched ‘Drag Race,‘” executive producer and two-time Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul said previously. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does ‘Drag Race.’”

Head here to meet the 14 queens competing this season.