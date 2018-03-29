Earlier this week, Paper magazine revealed its latest cover featuring an unrecognizable Christina Aguilera.

“Christina Aguilera is back with a new #Transformation,” the magazine wrote alongside the image on Instagram.

As the magazine suggests, Xtina has gone through plenty of transformations since she first burst onto the scene in the late 1990s.

There was her “Genie in a Bottle” era, during which the singer often wore crop tops and leather pants (possibly pleather), and then there was the “Stripped” era, which was all about Aguilera showing off her “dirrty” side. After that, she was channeling blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe, and around 2006 she went back to basics, even turning to the 1940s for inspiration. In more recent years, the “Beautiful” singer typically tends to go for full-on glam, both with her fashion choices and beauty looks.

And much like her style, Aguilera’s hair has gone through plenty of phases, from medium length and natural looking, to braided, to jet black to bleach blond and even pink. It seems there’s no style this woman won’t try.

In honor of her many transformations, we’re taking a look at Aguilera’s style evolution through the years. We promise, it’s worth scrolling for.