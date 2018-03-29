STYLE & BEAUTY
03/29/2018 05:45 am ET

Christina Aguilera's Style Evolution Proves She Loves A Good Transformation

The singer's Paper magazine cover is just the latest in a string of changes.
By Julia Brucculieri

Earlier this week, Paper magazine revealed its latest cover featuring an unrecognizable Christina Aguilera

“Christina Aguilera is back with a new #Transformation,” the magazine wrote alongside the image on Instagram. 

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on

As the magazine suggests, Xtina has gone through plenty of transformations since she first burst onto the scene in the late 1990s.

There was her “Genie in a Bottle” era, during which the singer often wore crop tops and leather pants (possibly pleather), and then there was the “Stripped” era, which was all about Aguilera showing off her “dirrty” side. After that, she was channeling blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe, and around 2006 she went back to basics, even turning to the 1940s for inspiration. In more recent years, the “Beautiful” singer typically tends to go for full-on glam, both with her fashion choices and beauty looks. 

And much like her style, Aguilera’s hair has gone through plenty of phases, from medium length and natural looking, to braided, to jet black to bleach blond and even pink. It seems there’s no style this woman won’t try. 

In honor of her many transformations, we’re taking a look at Aguilera’s style evolution through the years. We promise, it’s worth scrolling for. 

  • 1999
    Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
    At Teen People's first anniversary party in Los Angeles. 
  • 1999
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the first annual Teen Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
  • 1999
    WireImage
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
  • 1999
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the American Teacher Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 1999
    Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
    At Z100's Zootopia at Immaculate Heart Academy in New Jersey. 
  • 2000
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2000
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    In a Versace dress at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2000
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards-BMG After Party in Hollywood.
  • 2000
    STAN HONDA via Getty Images
    Posing backstage at the VH1 special concert "Men Strike Back" in New York.
  • 2000
    James Devaney via Getty Images
    Performing at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
  • 2000
    Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
  • 2001
    Chris Weeks via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2001
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2001
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
  • 2002
    Scott Gries via Getty Images
    During "Spankin' New Music Week" on TRL at the MTV studios in New York.
  • 2002
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2002
    Mark Mainz via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
  • 2002
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    At the Brooklyn Bridge for a performance.
  • 2003
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At Jeremy Scott's fall fashion preview in Los Angeles.
  • 2003
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    At Teen People magazine's "25 Hottest Stars Under 25" party in Hollywood.
  • 2003
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2003
    Frank Micelotta via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
  • 2004
    Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
    Wearing a dress by Carlos Miele in Cannes for France's annual NRJ music awards.
  • 2004
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2004
    Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images
    At the launch of the MAC Viva Glam campaign in New York.
  • 2004
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the Music Video Production Association Awards in Los Angeles.
  • 2004
    Peter Kramer via Getty Images
    At the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami.
  • 2005
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the opening of Roberto Cavalli's Rodeo Drive boutique in Beverly Hills, California
  • 2005
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At Us Weekly's Young Hollywood Hot 20 event in Hollywood.
  • 2006
    KMazur via Getty Images
    At the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
MTV VMAs 1996
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Grammys Christina Aguilera Paper Magazine
Christina Aguilera's Style Evolution Proves She Loves A Good Transformation
CONVERSATIONS