Christina Aguilera took the stage Sunday night to pay tribute to Whitney Houston at the 2017 American Music Awards.

The star performed a medley of Houston’s hits from “The Bodyguard,” which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Viola Davis introduced Aguilera, noting the significance of the film’s anniversary.

“The movie has become iconic thanks to its soundtrack,” Davis said. “What a voice Whitney had. What an artist.”

“The Bodyguard” was released on Nov. 25, 1992. The film’s soundtrack went on to become the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time and included some of Houston’s most iconic songs.

Aguilera started the tribute by singing “I Will Always Love You,” followed by “I Have Nothing” and “Run to You.” Scenes from the film played behind the star as she performed.

Aguilera closed the medley with a rendition of “I’m Every Woman,” bringing the crowd to their feet as she performed with a choir.

.@Xtina has one of the best voices ever. Period. Only right that she’s doing this #WhitneyHouston tribute at the #AMAs... it’s giving me chills! #WHITNEYxCHISTINA pic.twitter.com/4O8DxoEywy — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 20, 2017

In 2001, Houston said that besides herself, Aguilera performed the “best rendition of ‘Run to You.’”

#WHITNEYxCHRISTINA 16 years after Whitney Houston told Christina Aguilera she'd "done the best rendition of 'Run To You' besides myself," Xtina will have the chance to prove it once more in a tribute at tonight's #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tWZgN0T92S — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) November 19, 2017

Following the performance, Aguilera thanked the American Music Awards for “making a little girl’s dream come true.”