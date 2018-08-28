Christina Aguilera Explains Why She Won't Date Another Celebrity

Christina Aguilera is not open to dating someone in Hollywood, thank you very much.

The “Fall In Line” singer, who is also the cover star for Cosmopolitan’s October issue, revealed her dating preferences in an accompanying interview with the magazine.

“I’ve had opportunities, but it isn’t my style to date another person in the business,” the 37-year-old said. “There’s gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business.”

Aguilera added, “I mean, hi! I definitely have my issues. I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the rela­tionship, and I need to be it.”

The singer was previously married to Jordan Bratman, the father of her son, Max. She also has a daughter named Summer Rain with her current fiancé, film producer Matthew Rutler.

Aguilera also spoke to Cosmo about the pitfalls of celebrity rivalries ― especially the major one she had with Britney Spears.

“It’s hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl,” Aguilera said. “It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

Aguilera is nothing if not her true self on her new album, “Liberation,” which came out in June ― her first new album in six years. While there are minor tweaks to Christina Aguilera’s classic sound, her video for her newest single, “Accelerate,” harks back to her “Dirrty” days.

It’s music Aguilera says she’s been longing to make and release since her days as a coach on “The Voice” ― a job that turned into something totally different than she expected.

“[“The Voice’] became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” the singer said in an interview with Billboard in May. “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story. I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]. Especially as a female.”′