Christina Applegate is making empowered decisions when it comes to her health.

Almost nine years after undergoing a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, the “Anchorman” actress is speaking out about the next steps she’s taken to ward off the disease.

“Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed,” Applegate said Wednesday on the “Today” show. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that.”

“That’s how I’ve taken control of everything. It’s a relief,” she added. “That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus.”

The 45-year-old revealed she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, which greatly increases the odds of developing cancer. There’s also a chance that Applegate’s daughter Sadie, 6, will inherit the gene, which has prompted a major lifestyle change for the family.

Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images Christina Applegate attends the 2017 Industry Dance Awards.

“The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high,” Applegate said. “I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down. I’m doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she’ll have to start getting tested. Hopefully by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that’s a possibility.”

Since her mastectomy, Applegate, of course, no longer needs mammograms, but she does visit the oncologist every six months to keep tabs on her health.

The “Bad Moms” star has also taken it upon herself to help others obtain easy access to the test, which can be cost preventative for many women. Applegate founded the non-profit Right Action for Women to provide assistance to those who might not otherwise be able to afford early screenings.