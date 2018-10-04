Christine Blasey Ford's Attorneys Say FBI Probe 'Cannot Be Called An Investigation'

The White House received the results of the FBI investigation early Thursday and immediately forwarded the information to the Senate.

“With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah wrote on Twitter.

The FBI interviews failed to corroborate the allegations of sexual assault, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dozens of people “with potential information” into the allegations reportedly offered to speak to the FBI, to no avail.

On Wednesday, before the findings of the FBI investigation were even sent to the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for a Friday vote. Senators will review the FBI’s findings, which are being withheld from the public, on Thursday. A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination could be as early as Saturday.