Christine Blasey Ford's Attorneys Say FBI Probe 'Cannot Be Called An Investigation'

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, are “profoundly disappointed” that the FBI investigation into her claims doesn’t seem thorough.
“An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford ― nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony ― cannot be called an investigation,” the lawyers said in a statement Wednesday night. “We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth.”
The White House on Wednesday wouldn’t say if it had ordered limits on the FBI probe. Bloomberg reported that the White House, which directed the investigation, didn’t authorize interviews with either Ford or Kavanaugh.
Ford, a Palo Alto University psychology professor, publicly accused Kavanaugh in September of sexually assaulting her when the two were at a high school party. Two other women also have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
Last week, Ford gave emotional testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee recounting her story. Kavanaugh also testified, rejecting Ford’s claim and at times yelling, crying and interrupting senators.
The committee voted to send Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the full Senate despite the allegations, but Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), joined by other moderate senators, called for an FBI investigation before the vote.
Earlier this week, Ford’s lawyers wrote to the FBI urging agents to interview their client.
“It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you,” attorneys Michael Bromwich and Debra Katz, wrote to FBI Director Chris Wray.
They added that they have “repeatedly asked you to identify the Supervisory Special Agent responsible for this investigation, so that we could contact him or her directly. We have received no response.”
Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who says he exposed his penis and thrust it in her face during a party in college, was interviewed by the FBI for two hours on Sunday. Her attorney wrote on Twitter that agents did not reach out to 20-plus witnesses who may be able to corroborate Ramirez’s story.
The White House received the results of the FBI investigation early Thursday and immediately forwarded the information to the Senate.
“With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah wrote on Twitter.
The FBI interviews failed to corroborate the allegations of sexual assault, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dozens of people “with potential information” into the allegations reportedly offered to speak to the FBI, to no avail.
On Wednesday, before the findings of the FBI investigation were even sent to the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for a Friday vote. Senators will review the FBI’s findings, which are being withheld from the public, on Thursday. A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination could be as early as Saturday.