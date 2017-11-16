Christmas Can Be Hard on Your Pockets – Budget-Friendly Gift Ideas for 2017

Whether you’re going through a financially easy time or a tough time, Christmas can certainly have a considerable impact on your wallet. As per reports, planning between the ornaments, tree, parties and other decorations for Christmas, holiday costs can add up to a huge amount, if not taken care of. The amount that an average consumer spends during Christmas is something that is extremely high and this is the most probable reason behind so many consumers falling deeper into debt. As we know that Christmas is the time for merry-making, without knowing the best way in which you can scrimp on your gifts, you’re surely going to land up in debt.

If you think that your mortgage payments, home rent or other expenses need to be given priority in 2017, you should cut back on the gift expenses as soon as you can. Although the extreme solution would be to skip Christmas altogether, yet you should try few of the best ways in which you can get cheap Christmas gifts without blowing a hole in your wallet. Here is a list of the ways to adopt.

Free online Christmas cards are a good way of wishing friends

The easiest process of sticking to your budget with regards to Christmas gifts is by finding free Christmas cards. You can check your holiday supplies in case there are few leftover Christmas cards from the previous year. Are you someone who is well-versed with Photoshop? If answered yes, you can opt for a car-making tutorial where you download images from the web, write your own greetings message and make your own card. There are also find free printable Christmas cards online. If you’ve got kids at home, ask them to help you in designing cards as there’s nothing more thoughtful than a hand-drawn card.

Sweater mittens can be good for braving the season odds

Did you think that mittens are difficult to make? No, if you want to make woollen mittens, you would just need an old sweater and a pencil, paper, a pair of scissors, pins and thread. There are high chances that you already have these few basic things at home. If yes, then designing such woollen mittens will be extremely pocket-friendly because you may not even have to spend a dime. Check online how to make mittens in15 minutes and make them for the kids and children of your house.

Recycled gifts are not always a bad idea

If you always carried the notion that recycled gifts are a cheap and bad idea, you’re wrong. It is sometimes okay to re-gift things which you received on birthdays or holidays. If you think that the recipient will just love the gift, if the gift is still in its actual packaging, if the gift is extremely meaningful and nobody’s emotions will be hurt, you can definitely choose them to save your dollars and avoid sliding into holiday debt.

Purchase gifts with gift cards to waive off extra charges

Did you accumulate few gift cards which can be still redeemed while buying Christmas gifts for your friends and family members? Though this too can be deemed to be a way of re-gifting yet this is something where you won’t be embarrassed about the actual giver identifying his gift in someone else’s home. In case you see that the cards that you’ve racked up can be redeemed at stores which are far away, you can sell them online and utilize the money to purchase gifts.

Freebies on Black Friday are just worth it

There are several stores which provide gifts to customers on Black Friday that is formally celebrated on the day after Thanksgiving. Gifts might include rifles, snow globes and $100 gift certificates. Such gifts are usually given to the initial 100 customers and hence you should rush to your nearest store as soon as possible. These freebies can be re-gifted and you may even use gift certificates to purchase gifts for Christmas.