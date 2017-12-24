Christmas for a Somewhat Christian

I was complaining about Christmas talks in my church this Sunday and a friend challenged me to write what I’d like to hear spoken from the pulpit about Christ and Christmas. Here’s what I would say:

I don’t know if Christ was a real person. That is to say, I don’t know if I believe in the central miracle of Christianity. I don’t know if I believe that Christ was the literal son of God, God incarnate, or that He had the power to raise Himself from the dead. So why am I even bothering with talking about Christmas? Why don’t I just go away and find my own holiday to celebrate? Well, let me try to explain this.

I spent nearly two years during my faith crisis reading and re-reading the Sermon on the Mount. It is one of my favorite pieces of poetry, both in terms of the language and in terms of the message. When I wasn’t sure if I believed in anything about my Mormon church’s doctrine or whether there was a god, I found power in the Sermon on the Mount. Some nights I only read one verse because that was all I needed to read to find words to ponder, to reconsider my own life, and to live more richly. What I read in the Sermon on the Mount is a call to be part of a community of the “poor in spirit,” the “meek and lowly in heart.”

I also hear a blueprint for happiness that includes practicing religion (or whatever spirituality you prefer) in a way that does not include craning your neck around to see who is watching you practice and who is judging you. The commandment to “judge not that ye be not judged” may or may not have something to do with eternal consequences, but it certainly has to do with this life and your own mental health. The more I find myself judging other people, the more harshly I realize I am judging myself, the more I am rejecting parts of myself savagely and telling myself I don’t belong. The more I embrace the good in everyone, the more I find myself able to be gentle with myself and with the others in my life.

The way Christ insists on rewriting old commandments in the Sermon on the Mount is striking to me because what it teaches me is that we must always be willing to change, to stop seeing codified rules as important, and to remember always the spirit of the law. Instead of only taking an eye for an eye, we must dig deeper and see that this law was set up in the first place to remind us that justice is not about revenge. It is about community and healing.

The Christ that I honor in my heart at Christmastime is the Christ that combines many contradictions, who is both Father and Son, who loves His mother and yet commands her, who is full of love and yet also angry when it is necessary, who is both feminine and masculine, who is dead and yet alive. I am called by my way of practicing humanity to see the divine in the face of every stranger and refugee that I meet, and to see the divine in myself, as well. I am called to reach out a hand to those who are downtrodden and to forget myself in service. I am called to remember that there is no happiness in wealth and there is no real honor in rule following.

My Christmas this year will include my own children, so dear to my heart, my husband, with whom I share very little spiritually right now, and some very dear friends and their children, autistic and transgender, biological and theirs by adoption. This to me is the community that Christ calls me to embrace, to love, to not reject or judge, but to celebrate and even worship. Love of something greater than what can exist on this earth right now may seem fruitless and foolish, but it is still part of what I think Christianity points me toward.