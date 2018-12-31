WEIRD NEWS
12/31/2018 03:27 am ET

Twitter Users Share The Most Ridiculous Gifts They Received For Christmas

Who wouldn't want a cushion with Nicolas Cage's face on it?
headshot
By David Barden

Judge Judy prayer candles, a shower curtain featuring Jeff Goldblum and toilet paper bearing Donald Trump’s face ― these are just some of the weird and wonderful gifts people received for Christmas this year. 

For Bri Pritchett, it was a red sequinned cushion plastered with pictures of actor Nicolas Cage’s face.

After the 22-year-old posted a video of her ridiculous gift on Twitter, others came out in droves to share images of the presents they received during the festive season. Here’s a roundup of some of the best (or worst, depending on your personal taste):

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Weird Christmas Gifts 2018
headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Christmas Christmas Gifts Jeff Goldblum Nicolas Cage
Twitter Users Share The Most Ridiculous Gifts They Received For Christmas
CONVERSATIONS