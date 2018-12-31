1 / 36 Beardaments

What good is having a bushy beard if you can't dress it up during the holidays. The <a href="https://beardaments.com/" target="_blank">beardaments</a> are mini ornaments designed to fit on one's whiskers. Don't be surprised if your nearsighted friends just think you had a messy meal -- until they get up close, of course.

