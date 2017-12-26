Christmas Gifts from Former Students

From a Doctor: I was a student at Franklin K Lane High School from 1980-1984. I had you as my social studies teacher and I wanted to thank you for believing in me. I was an honor student and I believe that you served as a guidance counselor to me. I remember meeting with you and you asked me what I wanted to become in the future and I remembered telling you I wanted to be a medical assistant. You asked me if I ever considered being a doctor since I was smart. No one ever discussed with me what careers were opened to me and being first generation Puerto Rican I never thought of careers like lawyer or doctor. Because of your belief in me and your willingness to help me, I applied and went on to obtain my Pre Med education and BA in Biology at Columbia University in 1988 and then my MD degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1992. I have been practicing internal medicine in NY for over 22 years. Thank you for all that you did for me; you changed my life, helped me care for my parents and allowed me to serve as a role model to my daughter who is now a sophomore at Fordham University. When people ask me why I became a doctor I always tell people that a teacher saw in me what I did not see. Thank you for opening and broadening my vision. From a Chemist: I was a student in your social studies class at Franklin K. Lane High School between 1988 and 1990. I am sure that you don't remember me. You got me a job (working in the kitchen) at your wife’s daycare center in East New York on New Lots Avenue at the end of my senior year in high school. You were very kind to me and I will forever remember such kindness. I am writing to let you know that you were a positive influence on me when I was a young high school student. Therefore, I made it my mission to find you in order to let you know how much I appreciate you, then and now. I was not the smartest student in high school or the most outgoing and popular but I worked hard. I recall you staying after school in order to tutor me in social studies as I requested your help. Based on my recollection, you were always willing to help. After high school, I went on to earn a B.S. degree in chemistry and a Ph.D. in the same field. I am currently a research scientist where my main focus is developing new fuel additives and lubricant technologies.