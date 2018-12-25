POLITICS
Christmas Is Now A National Holiday In Iraq

Merry Christmas to all Iraqis celebrating!
Two women in Iraq shop on Christmas Eve.
Iraq’s government approved a law to make Christmas a national holiday in the country.

The government announced the change Monday after the Iraqi Cabinet voted on an amendment to make the day an official holiday.

“Happy Christmas to our Christian citizens, all Iraqis and to all who are celebrating around the world,” the Iraqi government tweeted on Christmas Eve. 

The Christian population in the country has dropped considerably since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, CNN reports. Once more than a million, their numbers have dwindled to approximately 300,000 in the country. 

