Christmas Shopping Online: A Few Considerations About Safety

One of the many luxuries of modern society is online shopping - we’re able to avoid crowds and traffic, and save time and money shopping from the comfort of our own home. It’s easy, quick, convenient and saves you a few bucks, so why not? There may be a few things you haven’t considered, including the ethical sourcing of your product, fair-trade agreements, the security of online shopping and the overall quality of your product. In your quest for the lowest price, here’s what you might have overlooked, and how to avoid some of the potential issues.

What are the Primary Concerns?

Security

When you make an online purchase using your credit card, the safety of your banking details is a major concern. Making your details available to a company you’ve never interacted with before is a huge risk. A slightly safer option is an EFT payment, as you have sole control over the amount you transfer. Even so, with an unknown retailer, you can’t always guarantee that you’ll receive your product once you’ve made payment. This is one of the advantages of shopping well-known stores like Amazon.

Product Quality

There is one area where brick-and-mortar retailers have the upper hand over online retailers in that customers can inspect products before they purchase them. Online, you can research a brand, but this doesn’t always give you the same assurance that looking at the physical, individual product does. Even though e-retailers have a reputation to maintain, which will mitigate your risk of being poor-quality products being delivered, the fact is that online products are less targeted and controlled than goods purchased in brick-and-mortar stores.

Another quality issue you may encounter is the process of returning a product you’re not happy with. Some stores will refund your shipping costs or send their own courier to collect a defective product. With others, you may have to fork out a lot more time and effort than it’s really worth, and start wishing you’d just gone to the mall. This is even more of a concern with retailers that use drop-shipping, as the merchant themselves don’t ever actually see the product - it’s shipped straight from the supplier to the buyer.

Ethics and Fair-trade

The site you’re shopping on may make a whole host of claims on their homepage, but as a user, you can’t always be sure these claims are accurate. What this means is, you may be getting a great bargain, but a good deal isn’t always worth it if you can’t guarantee that your product is sourced or produced ethically. Even something as simple as the difference between free-trade and fair-trade could make the world of difference to the workers producing the product. An outside opinion will likely be more accurate.

The Source of These Issues

A massive lack of information is a prime culprit for many of these issues. Users don’t have access to information that will guarantee ethical product sourcing, nor do they have anything to ensure proper, if any quality checks of their products. Though your average shopper might not know all that much about it, for products that enter the market in brick-and-mortar stores, there are a number of standards products are held to. The problem with online quality is that almost anyone with an internet connection can set up an “online store”, so products are rarely held to the same standards.

The Solution

Several new platforms are emerging, including Behind the Scenes, that can give you expert advice on what to look for before you make an online purchase - from fair-trade to product quality controls and recall policies. Their main goal is to make sure you as a consumer have all the information you need, that you know which retailers have the best practices when it comes to product quality, and to ensure proper product quality management.