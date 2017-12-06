This Student Knows What She'll Be Wearing All Semester. Thanks, Twitter.

Be careful what you promise in exchange for some retweets.

University of Alabama student Kelsey Hall posted a photo of herself dressed as a Christmas tree.

Then the 20-year-old vowed to wear it for the rest of the semester in exchange for 1,000 retweets:

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

You know what happened next, but Hall didn’t seem quite ready for it just the same. As the numbers marched toward 1,000, she posted:

Guys I️ really don’t want to do this — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

Hall, a chemistry major, told People the costume was a gift from her mother and she thought the pic would be funny... but she didn’t think she’d actually have to wear it for the rest of the semester.

“I definitely did not think I would get 1,000 retweets, I thought it was a very unrealistic number,” she said. “The most retweets I have ever got before was, maybe, five.”

Hall has been as good as her word. She and her friends have been posting images of her on campus in full tree regalia.

Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross 😫 pic.twitter.com/umqaOoPob2 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 5, 2017

“It was so bad because it’s still really hot outside, so it was really warm, but also just soaked in water,” she told BuzzFeed.

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹: @katbielinski) pic.twitter.com/MObXGeenGA — Lucy Sweetall (@lucetheguce) December 4, 2017

“I went through with it because I know everyone is going through a tough time with finals coming up,” she told People. “And hopefully, I could bring some Christmas cheer to my classmates.”

Still, she doesn’t seem thrilled about her new life as a tree.

Her current pinned tweet:

“What’s your biggest regret in life?” Me: This https://t.co/qU4O0opsZ6 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017