Christopher Cantwell Stuck In Jail After Surrendering To Police

White supremacist Christopher Cantwell wasn’t granted bond Thursday, a day after he surrendered to police in Virginia, where he was wanted for multiple felonies.

Per the Charlottesville Daily Progress, Cantwell doesn’t yet have an attorney. Once he does, however, he can request a bond hearing.

Cantwell earned national attention earlier this month for his role in a torch-lit march on the University of Virginia, where he and hundreds of others shouted Nazi and anti-Semitic slogans, and in the next day’s deadly violence in Charlottesville.

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Christopher Cantwell turned himself in Wednesday

A Vice News documentary about the racist rally prominently featured Cantwell, who at one point amid the chaos pledged to “f**king kill these people if we have to.” Later, he proudly displayed the weapons he’d brought with him to Charlottesville, including rifles, handguns and a knife.

Days later, however, Cantwell uploaded a video to YouTube of himself tearfully telling viewers he was wanted by the police and asking for their advice.

“I don’t want to [go to jail],” he said in the video, crying. “I don’t think I should. I honestly think that I have been law-abiding.”

The University of Virginia Police obtained three warrants for Cantwell, reports NBC12: two felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene and other gases, and one felony count of malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire.

Cantwell told The New York Times this weekend he believes the warrants were issued because he pepper-sprayed a counterprotester, an action he claims was in self-defense.