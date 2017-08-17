White Nationalist Christopher Cantwell Fights Back Tears At Prospect Of Arrest

Video is circulating of Christopher Cantwell, the white nationalist shock jock featured in the “Vice News Tonight” Charlottesville documentary, fighting back tears as he describes his fears of being arrested over the rally.

In the video, which first appeared on YouTube Saturday, Cantwell says he believes a warrant has been issued for his arrest. “I don’t know what to do,” he says, visibly emotional. “I need guidance.”

The self-proclaimed fascist later admits to having “engaged in violence” at the Virginia protest. “I’ve done nothing to hide that,” he says, insisting that he acted only in “defense of myself and others.”

Cantwell says in the clip that he would “let [police] come and get” him. “I’m terrified,” he tells the camera, apparently addressing law enforcement. “I’m afraid you’re going to kill me. I really am.”

The Cantwell clip was filmed on the same weekend that the 36-year-old was featured in the Vice News documentary that screened on HBO Monday. In the Vice footage, he is seen in his hotel room showing off an arsenal of weapons, which includes assault rifles, handguns and a knife.

There, Cantwell tells Vice correspondent Elle Reeve that the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer in Charlottesville had been “more than justified.”

When asked what people should expect from future white supremacist rallies, Cantwell tells Reeve that ”a lot more people are going to die before we’re done here.”

The video showing Cantwell in tears was originally posted as a Facebook live clip, but the social media site took it down, according to Digg.

Facebook confirmed to The Associated Press this week that it had deleted Cantwell’s profile page. Cantwell told the news agency that his PayPal account had also been banned. He said the companies were attempting to “silence” him for his beliefs.

The white nationalist, who lives in Keene, New Hampshire, told Digg on Tuesday that a warrant for his arrest had actually not been issued, contrary to what he had said in his video. He said, however, that he believed the Charlottesville Police Department had a “list of people to round up.” He added that a “higher up government official” was the source of this information.

Cantwell told Digg that he stood by the comments he’d made to Vice News.

The president drew widespread condemnation for his remarks, but Cantwell said Trump “did a pretty good job.”