20 Metal Home Decor Accents That Look Anything But Outdated

If you thought chrome and metal were outdated design aesthetics better left in the past, think again.

Chrome is reappearing in the home decor space and coming back with a even more stylish and modern vengeance than ever. It’s popping up everywhere, from Target’s new furniture line, Project 62, to incredibly popular home store like CB2, West Elm, All Modern and even Wayfair.

Worried a chrome or brass accent might date your space? Today’s modern silhouettes paired with this once-retro material make for a contrasting aesthetic you’re sure to love.

