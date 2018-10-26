ENTERTAINMENT
Public Enemy's Chuck D Calls Out 'King Devil' Trump And All Of His Voters

The rap legend takes issue with Trump's reported plan to close the border to asylum-seekers.
By Ed Mazza

Rapper Chuck D hit Donald Trump with a new nickname on Friday, saying the president was not only the devil but the “King Devil” for trying to block asylum seekers at the U.S. border. 

The Public Enemy co-founder added that anyone who voted for Trump shared that label as well: 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of the rock/rap supergroup Prophets of Rage linked to a New York Times report that said Trump was considering closing off the southern border to asylum-seekers from Central America.

On Thursday, Trump told the migrants to “go back to your country,” tweeting: 

