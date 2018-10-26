Public Enemy's Chuck D Calls Out 'King Devil' Trump And All Of His Voters

Rapper Chuck D hit Donald Trump with a new nickname on Friday, saying the president was not only the devil but the “King Devil” for trying to block asylum seekers at the U.S. border.

The Public Enemy co-founder added that anyone who voted for Trump shared that label as well:

THIS IS THE DEVIL. Anyway you frame it. HE IS THE KING DEVIL. IF you voted for HIM you wear that badge too. Trump Considers Closing Southern Border to Migrants - The New York Times https://t.co/lb3v8crhMT — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 26, 2018

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of the rock/rap supergroup Prophets of Rage linked to a New York Times report that said Trump was considering closing off the southern border to asylum-seekers from Central America.

On Thursday, Trump told the migrants to “go back to your country,” tweeting: