Public Enemy's Chuck D Calls Out 'King Devil' Trump And All Of His Voters

Rapper Chuck D hit Donald Trump with a new nickname on Friday, saying the president was not only the devil but the “King Devil” for trying to block asylum seekers at the U.S. border.
The Public Enemy co-founder added that anyone who voted for Trump shared that label as well:
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of the rock/rap supergroup Prophets of Rage linked to a New York Times report that said Trump was considering closing off the southern border to asylum-seekers from Central America.
On Thursday, Trump told the migrants to “go back to your country,” tweeting:
Migrants Belongings Left Behind Crossing Border