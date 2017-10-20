Chuck D did not hold back with his latest criticism of Donald Trump, calling the president “the epitome of a white supremacist.”

The Public Enemy rapper launched the blistering attack in a lengthy op-ed for The Daily Beast that was published on Thursday. He described Trump as a “bloated mess,” a “weapon of mass distraction” and a “white alpha male who looks down on other peoples and bullies others to get what he wants.”

“If that’s not supremacy, then what the fuck is?” he asked.

Chuck D also explained the concept behind his Prophets of Rage supergroup’s new single “Hail to the Chief.” The track focuses on “the seriousness of Vice President Mike Pence” while the music video asks why people are “not paying attention to this guy in the background.”

“It’s important not to trivialize this dude,” Chuck D wrote. “There’s an underlying layer to this administration that is very sinister.”