Chuck E. Cheese’s Now Offers 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' For Special Needs Children

It’s the place where a kid can be a kid.

Chuck E. Cheese’s, the playground and gaming chain for kids, announced this week that it will now hold a “Sensory Sensitive Sunday” for children with special needs.

On the first Sunday of every month, Chuck E. Cheese’s will open two hours early for children with autism and other disabilities.

The chain said during this time there will be dimmed lighting and music, as well as a limited appearance by the mascot himself, Chuck E.

“Our trained and caring staff is there to make sure each guest has a fun filled visit,” the chain said in a press release.

The restaurant and gaming chain began testing the new idea last year in select cities. Now, “Sensory Sensitive Sunday” will take place in more than 40 states across the U.S.

The program launches this coming Sunday at most locations, while other locations across the country have varying dates.