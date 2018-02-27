Far-Right Troll Chuck Johnson Tried Out for 'Survivor.' Here's His Audition Tape.

The 36th season of “Survivor,” the reality TV show that ushered America into an era of turbo-capitalized narcissism and celebrity worship that helped get Donald Trump elected president, will premiere Wednesday.
Chuck Johnson — a far-right troll and occasional adviser to Trump’s administration who is famous for publishing the home addresses of reporters whose work he doesn’t like, suggesting an Amtrak crash was caused by the engineer’s sexuality, questioning how many Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust, and propagating a claim he pooped on the floor at his college — once made an audition tape for “Survivor.” We have obtained that tape, which you can watch above.
Chuck Johnson did not appear on “Survivor.”