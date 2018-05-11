President Donald Trump again resorted to childish name-calling to criticize Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) stance on the Iran nuclear deal:
But Schumer clapped back at Trump’s insulting tweet Thursday in an amusing way ― using the #BeBest hashtag associated with first lady Melania Trump’s new anti-bullying campaign:
People who commented on Twitter appreciated Schumer’s response:
Melania Trump launched the “Be Best” campaign on Monday. It aims to foster “positive social, emotional and physical habits” in children and help them to “avoid negative social media interaction.”
Many critics, including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, pointed out the first lady’s involvement in the effort is somewhat hypocritical, given the president’s penchant for dishing out online abuse.