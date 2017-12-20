Chuck Schumer Warns GOP: 'You're Messing Up America. You Could Pay Attention.'

"We believe you're messing up America. You could pay attention for a couple of minutes" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asks for order during debate over GOP tax bill on Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/NeGgV28qvV

Ahead of Senate Republicans’ vote early Wednesday to pass a deeply unpopular piece of tax legislation that will add a whopping $1.4 trillion to the national debt, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned Republicans that they were “messing up America.”

In addition to labeling the tax bill “an absolute disgrace,” Schumer shut down Republicans who were chatting in the chamber as he tried to discuss how the GOP’s tax plan overwhelmingly favors America’s wealthiest individuals and burdens those in the middle class.

“This is serious stuff,” Schumer said. “We believe you’re messing up America. You could pay attention for a couple of minutes.”

Early Wednesday morning, the Senate voted along party lines to pass the tax bill, which is the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax codes in decades.

“It’s not just an ideological difference,” Schumer said. “It’s something dramatically opposite of what America needs.”

Schumer and other Democrats piled on their outrage after the vote as well.