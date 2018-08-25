Chuck Schumer To Introduce Resolution To Name Senate Building After John McCain

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Saturday that he plans to introduce a resolution to rename the Russell Senate Office Building after Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).
“The Senate, the United States, the world are lesser places without John McCain,” Schumer said in a tweet. “Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”
McCain, a former Republican presidential nominee and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, died Saturday at age 81.
The Russell Senate Office Building, an impressive white Beaux-Arts structure, is the oldest Senate office building in Washington, D.C. It was built from 1903 to 1908, and named in 1972 to honor the late segregationist Sen. Richard Brevard Russell Jr. (D-Ga.). McCain’s office was in the building.
The building was the setting for the 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.”
Schumer said in an earlier statement that McCain was a “truth teller — never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”