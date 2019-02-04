Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Crash Stephen Colbert's Super Bowl Party

Stephen Colbert received some unexpected guests at his Super Bowl party on Sunday ― Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
The Democratic bigwigs never made it past the door, while actor Patrick Stewart of “Star Trek” fame and Gritty the Philadelphia Flyers mascot were already inside watching the game with “The Late Show” host.
So why did the two legislators show up unannounced? We’ll let them explain in the funny bit that kicked off the special postgame “The Late Show” above.