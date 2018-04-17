Chuck Todd Slams Fox News For Sean Hannity's Michael Cohen Connection

“While Fox News was unaware of Sean Hannity’s informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support,” a spokeswoman for Fox News told HuffPost in a statement Tuesday.

On his late-afternoon MSNBC show “Meet The Press Daily,” Todd said he was “stunned” by the network’s response, which he called a message to journalists that such conflicts of interests are permissible at Fox News. It was also another example of how Hannity is not held to the same standards as other journalists, possibly even those working at the same network, he argued.

“I am stunned that Fox had no punitive response,” Todd said. “Not a ‘Sean Hannity must disclose every night,’ not a ‘He can’t cover this story,’ not a ‘He’s been suspended for the week.’ Nothing! Not a single thing!”

Hannity defended himself on his Monday show, minimizing his connection to Cohen and telling audiences he has a “right to privacy.”

