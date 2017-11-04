WEIRD NEWS
11/04/2017 04:36 pm ET

Chunky Raccoon Stuck In Grate Rescued By Local Authorities

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well."

By Hilary Hanson

On Thursday, police in the city of Zion, Illinois, received a call about a masked bandit in great distress.

City of Zion Illinois Police Department
Oh, no!

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” The City of Zion Illinois Police Department wrote on Facebook, referring of course, to a local raccoon.

The officers were unable to rescue the pathetically adorable critter on their own, and had to call in for reinforcements from the Zion Public Works Department. The raccoon was freed, but not before those on the scene snapped some photos, which the department posted on Facebook.

City of Zion Illinois Police Department
City of Zion Illinois Police Department

While we can’t speak to the health of this particular animal, it’s normal for raccoons to put on an extra layer of fat and grow a thicker coat as they prepare for the colder winter weather.

We think you’re beautiful either way, little buddy.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Raccoons!
PHOTO GALLERY
Raccoons!
Hilary Hanson
Senior trends editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Zion, Illinois
Chunky Raccoon Stuck In Grate Rescued By Local Authorities

CONVERSATIONS