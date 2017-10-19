CIA Fires Dog From Bomb Sniffer Program Because It Just Wasn't For Her

Lulu the black Labrador wasn’t cut out for a career as a bomb sniffer dog.

The CIA announced on Wednesday that it had made the tough decision to drop the 18-month-old dog from its K9 training program after she lost interest in learning how to detect explosives.

“All dogs, just like most human students, have good days and bad days when learning something new,” the CIA wrote on its website. “But for some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary. Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for.”

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. pic.twitter.com/c6lxHPfC09 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

All dogs, like humans, have good & bad days when learning something new.

Same for our pups, though it usually lasts just a day or two. pic.twitter.com/z9lQa2uKX4 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu, who was being trained for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia, was adopted by her handler, the CIA reported. She’s now adjusting to a regular pet’s life by spending her days “playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish.”

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Our trainers’ top concern is physical & mental well-being of K9s.

They made difficult decision & did what’s best for Lulu: stop her training pic.twitter.com/Ss9y9LpE9q — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Although the CIA said it would miss Lulu, removing her from the program “was the right decision for her.”

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu's happy ending received a positive reception on Twitter:

