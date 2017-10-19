CIA Fires Dog From Bomb Sniffer Program Because It Just Wasn't For Her

Lulu the black Labrador wasn’t cut out for a career as a bomb sniffer dog.
The CIA announced on Wednesday that it had made the tough decision to drop the 18-month-old dog from its K9 training program after she lost interest in learning how to detect explosives.
“All dogs, just like most human students, have good days and bad days when learning something new,” the CIA wrote on its website. “But for some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary. Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for.”
Lulu, who was being trained for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia, was adopted by her handler, the CIA reported. She’s now adjusting to a regular pet’s life by spending her days “playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish.”
Although the CIA said it would miss Lulu, removing her from the program “was the right decision for her.”
Lulu’s happy ending received a positive reception on Twitter:
CONVERSATIONS