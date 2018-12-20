Cicely Tyson's 94th Birthday Is Celebrated On Twitter

Acting legend Cicely Tyson’s 94th birthday this week inspired many people, including fellow stars, to celebrate her contributions on screen and off screen on social media.
Tyson, who was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in the 1972 film “Sounder,” was honored as an inspiration for her groundbreaking career, and for her years of activism and humanitarianism.
Director Ava DuVernay called the Harlem-born Tyson “every dream.”
“Birthday blessings to this icon,” DuVernay wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Happy 94th, Ms. @IAmCicelyTyson. You are every dream. Every goal. Every gift.
The actress Gabrielle Union also celebrated Tyson.
“Today’s #WCW just celebrated her 94th birthday, and has proven to be a trailblazer, award winner, and proud activist,” Union wrote Wednesday in a tweet.
Tyson, who received an honorary Oscar last month, has won Emmys and a Tony award among other honors throughout the years. President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016,
In a 2014 interview on Oprah’s “Master Class” on OWN, Tyson said she is recognized around the world for her role in “Roots,” the 1977 series.
“No matter where I go in the world, they will say to me ‘Roots!’” she said.
During her speech accepting the honorary Oscar last month, Tyson said she cried like the “Niagara Falls” when she first learned of the honor.
The praise and celebration for Tyson, and her six-decade career, continues on Twitter: