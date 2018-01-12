Cindy Crawford Reunites with Pepsi in Super Bowl LII Teaser Spot

By Heather Taylor, Icon Researcher & Blogger at Advertising Week

After 26 years, supermodel Cindy Crawford is reuniting with Pepsi in “This is The Pepsi” TV advertisement debuting during Super Bowl LII.

The ad marks the start of Pepsi’s new global campaign “Pepsi Generations,” which celebrates the soft drink brand’s pop culture history spanning the course of 120 years. “Pepsi Generations” will highlight Pepsi’s past, present, and future including the best moments from Pepsi history, iconic new moments for today, and how the stage can be set for an exciting future.

Details about Crawford’s 30-second commercial are still being kept under wraps. What we do know is that Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, will have a starring role and that the spot will include a new take on the famous 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad.

Not familiar with the original commercial? Let’s go back in time for a second. The year was 1992 and Crawford paid a visit to the Halfway Café in a red sports car, dressed in a white tank top and denim cutoff shorts. As she buys a can of Pepsi from a nearby vending machine, two young boys watch, smitten, from a distance. Not with Crawford though — they only have eyes for the new Pepsi can design.

Judging from the six-second trailer, it looks like Crawford has found herself back at the Halfway Café. Same red sports car, same denim (this time as a shirt), new Pepsi can design.

Alright Pepsi, we’re on board. Just don’t add an Emoji twist to this campaign…