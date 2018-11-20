Mississippi GOP Senator Posted A Photo Of Herself Wearing Confederate Hat

Espy, who could become the state’s first black senator since the years after the Civil War, called his opponent’s remarks “reprehensible.”

Walmart on Tuesday said it would seek a refund for its campaign donation to Hyde-Smith, saying her remark about public hangings does not “reflect the values of our company and associates.”

The senator also appeared to endorse voter suppression during a campaign stop ahead of the Nov. 6 midterms. She said efforts to undermine voting among liberals at certain colleges would be a “great idea.”

“And then they remind me that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who maybe we don’t want to vote,” Hyde-Smith told a small crowd of young people outside her campaign bus in a video taken Nov. 3 and posted online last week. “Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that’s a great idea.”